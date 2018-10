BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator on Friday said it will no longer restrict sectors in which insurers can make equity investments using insurance capital.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) on its website said the change was in a draft of new rules aimed at providing long-term capital support for the private economy and helping reduce the leverage ratio in the real economy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)