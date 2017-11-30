FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China issues guidelines to promote public-private partnership investments
November 30, 2017 / 8:56 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China issues guidelines to promote public-private partnership investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s top state planner issued guidelines on Thursday to promote public-private partnership (PPP) investments that channel private funds into public infrastructure projects.

China will step up financing support for PPP projects involving private capital by measures such as investment subsidies, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website.

China will also prevent illegal financing via PPP projects and fend off risks of hidden debt for local governments, it added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
