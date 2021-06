BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Thursday that it approved five fixed-asset investment projects worth 74.9 billion yuan ($11.7 billion) in May.

The remarks were made by Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at a regular press briefing. ($1 = 6.4225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)