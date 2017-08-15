UPDATE 1-China July new loans slip to 825.5 bln yuan on seasonal effects, tighter rules

(Adds details, context on policy and economy)

* July new loans 825.5 bln yuan, vs f'cast 800 bln yuan

* July M2 money supply up 9.2 pct y/y, vs f'cast 9.4 pct

* July TSF 1.22 trln yuan, vs June's 1.78 trln yuan

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 825.5 billion yuan ($123.7 billion) in net new yuan loans in July, falling sharply from June due to seasonal effects, restrictive property measures and efforts by regulators to alleviate financial risks.

Still, July's lending was above the 800 billion yuan expected by analysts, compared with 1.54 trillion yuan in new loans doled out in June.

Beijing is trying to reduce financial risks by containing rising debt and defusing property bubbles amid fears they could derail the world's second-largest economy if not handled well, but policymakers will be treading warily ahead of a key party meeting later this year.

In July, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a new financial oversight body to improve coordination among regulators with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) taking on a bigger role in managing risks in the financial market.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, fell to 561.6 billion yuan in July from 738.4 billion yuan in June, according to Reuters calculations based on the central bank's data.

Household loans accounted for 68 percent of total new loans last month, up from 48 percent in June.

Economists believe Beijing will handily meet its 2017 growth target of around 6.5 percent after a surprisingly strong expansion of 6.9 percent in the first half of the year.

But most China watchers expect activity will slow slightly in coming months as signaled by a raft of data for July, mainly as higher financing costs and government measures to cool the heated property market dent economic output.

The weighted average lending rate for non-financial firms, a key indicator reflecting corporate funding costs, rose 14 basis points in the second quarter to 5.67 percent, following a rise of 26 basis points in the first quarter to 5.53 percent, the central bank said in its second-quarter policy report.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) in July grew 9.2 percent from a year earlier - the slowest since records began in 1996, central bank data showed on Tuesday, missing forecasts for an expansion of 9.4 percent and compared with June's 9.4 percent.

China's central bank has said that the slowing M2 growth could be a "new normal" due to the stepped-up crackdown on risky shadow lending activities.

Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, fell to 1.22 trillion yuan in July from 1.78 trillion yuan in June, the data showed.

Modest Tightening

The PBOC switched to a modest tightening stance at the start of this year to help cool explosive growth in debt, but it injected substantial liquidity in June to avoid a quarter-end cash crunch, market participants said.

The central bank will strike a balance between deleveraging and maintaining stable liquidity, it said in the latest quarterly policy report that underscored policymakers' efforts to keep the economy on an even keel.

Policy insiders say China's central bank will hold off on further monetary policy tightening and could even slightly loosen its grip in coming months as a deleveraging drive threatens economic growth and job creation ahead of a leadership reshuffle

The PBOC said on Friday that it is zeroing in on negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs) which are popular funding vehicles for smaller banks to borrow from each other to speculate in wealth management products (WMPs), which are often linked to shadow banking.

Outstanding yuan loans at the end of July grew 13.2 percent from a year earlier, faster than economists' expectations of 13 percent and above June's 12.9 percent. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)