China asks financial institutions to lower interest rates on guaranteed loans for start-ups

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Thursday that financial institutions should lower interest rates on guaranteed loans for start-ups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It also encouraged financial institutions to raise the upper-limit of guaranteed loans for start-ups, and promised to extend the interest rate subsidies to loans for small firms that face liquidity difficulties，the ministry said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)