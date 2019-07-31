Bonds News
July 31, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China c.bank raises small banks' relending quota by 50 bln yuan

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will increase its relending quota for small and medium-sized banks by 50 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) to boost credit for small and private firms.

The total relending quota under the scheme will be increased to 369.5 billion yuan, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The government has been providing more support for small firms as economic growth cools to near 30-year lows. ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below