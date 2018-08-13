China July new loans ease to 1.45 trln yuan, above forecasts

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.45 trillion yuan ($210.69 billion) in net new yuan loans in July, above analysts’ expectations, as a growing trade battle with the United States threatens to pile more pressure on the slowing economy.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 1.2 trillion yuan, down sharply from June’s 1.84 trillion yuan but well ahead of the tally in July last year.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.5 percent in July from a year earlier, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Monday, beating forecasts for an expansion of 8.2 percent and compared with 8.0 percent in June.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2 percent from a year earlier, faster than an expected 12.8 percent rise and compared with a rise of 12.7 percent in June.

China’s banks doled out 9.03 trillion yuan in new loans in the first half of this year, after a record 13.53 trillion yuan in full-year 2017.

The central bank has cut banks’ reserve requirements three times this year, and the consensus view is that there will be more reductions as policymakers try to ensure struggling companies have enough access to affordable financing. ($1 = 6.8822 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Cheng Fang; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Borsuk)