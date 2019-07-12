Bonds News
July 12, 2019 / 8:11 AM / in 2 hours

China June new bank loans rise to 1.66 trln yuan, below forecasts

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.66 trillion yuan ($241.35 billion) in net new yuan loans in June, up from May but still falling short of analyst expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to a 5-month high of 1.7 trillion yuan in June, up from 1.18 trillion yuan in the previous month.

Broad M2 money supply in June grew 8.5% from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, below estimates of 8.6% forecast in the Reuters poll.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13% from a year earlier. Analysts had expected 13.4% growth, unchanged from May’s rate.

Despite a flurry of growth boosting measures since last year, domestic demand in China has remained sluggish, while escalating U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on its exporters.

$1 = 6.8781 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below