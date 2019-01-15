China new yuan loans reach 16.17 trln yuan in 2018 -c.bank

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 16.17 trillion yuan ($2.40 trillion) in net new yuan loans last year, the country’s central bank said on Tuesday, blowing past the previous record of 13.53 trillion yuan in 2017.

Outstanding yuan loans were up 13.5 percent at the end of 2018 from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement provided ahead of a press conference