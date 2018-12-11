China Nov new loans rise to 1.25 trln yuan, beating forecasts

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.25 trillion yuan ($182 billion) in net new yuan loans in November, more than analysts had expected and up from the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 1.1 trillion yuan last month, up from 697 billion yuan in October and roughly in line with the tally in November last year.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.0 percent in November from a year earlier, matching forecasts, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected M2 growth to remain at a record low pace of 8.0 percent, compared with 8.0 percent for October.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.1 percent from a year earlier, a touch above expectations of 13 percent and the same pace as October.

Surprisingly weak credit growth in October had sparked market speculation that authorities may be considering more aggressive policy action - including China’s first benchmark rate cut in three years - to jumpstart the slowing economy. ($1 = 6.9538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)