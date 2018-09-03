China outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 3,224.60 bln yuan at end-Aug – c. bank

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 3,224.60 bln yuan ($472.97 bln) at the end of August, compared with 3,215.50 bln yuan at the end of July, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Monday. The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.8177 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/LOANS