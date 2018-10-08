FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

China outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 3,237.10 bln yuan at end-Sept – c. bank

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 3,237.10 bln yuan ($468.95 bln) at the end of September, compared with 3,224.60 bln yuan at the end of August,  the central bank said in a statement on its website on Monday.
  The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks.
($1 = 6.9029 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk)
