China outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 3,410.50 bln yuan at end-Jan – c. bank

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 3,410.50 bln yuan ($506.32 bln) at the end of January, compared with 3,379.50 bln yuan at the end of December, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday. The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.7359 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/LOANS