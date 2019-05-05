China outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 3,541.0 bln yuan at end-April -c.bank

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - China’s pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility stood at 3,541.0 billion yuan ($525.86 billion) at the end of April, unchanged from the end of March, the central bank said on its website on Sunday.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks.