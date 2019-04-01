China outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 3,541.00 bln yuan at end-March – c. bank

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 3,541.00 bln yuan ($527.55 bln) at the end of March, compared with 3,482.40 bln yuan at the end of February, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Monday. The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks. ($1 = 6.7122 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/LOANS