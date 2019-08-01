China's outstanding MLF at 3.39 trln yuan at end-July - c.bank

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) totalled 3,390.5 billion yuan ($491.44 billion) at end-July, compared with 3,681 billion yuan at end-June, the central bank said on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) issued 400 billion yuan via its MLF in July, it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank also issued 35.51 billion yuan via the standing lending facility (SLF) in July. Outstanding SLF was at 33 billon yuan at end-July, compared with 83 billion yuan at end-June.

China’s pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility stood at 3,502.8 billion yuan at end-July, versus 3,513.1 billion yuan at end-June, according to the c.bank.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the SLF as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system, and uses the PSL programme to better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors. ($1 = 6.8991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)