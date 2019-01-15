CORRECTED-China Dec new loans at 1.08 trln yuan, beat forecasts

(Corrects to remove “rise” from headline, and lead paragraph to show loans in December were down from the previous month)

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.08 trillion yuan ($159.95 billion) in net new yuan loans in December, far more than analysts had expected but down from the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 800 billion yuan last month, down from 1.25 trillion yuan in November.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.1 percent in December from a year earlier, missing forecasts, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected M2 growth to marginally tick up to 8.2 percent for the month, compared with a record low of 8.0 percent in November.

China's banks extended a record 16.17 trillion yuan in new loans in 2018 and the central bank shifted to an easier policy stance as the government looked to support the cooling economy while still clamping down on riskier types of financing and debt. ($1 = 6.7523 Chinese yuan renminbi)