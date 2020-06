BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - -- Source link: bit.ly/30X2ExK -- China's banking regulator has asked trust firms to further reduce the offering of off-balance-sheet lending to firms to contain financial risks, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported on Friday, citing representative of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo)