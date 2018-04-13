FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-China March new loans rise to 1.12 trln yuan but miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.12 trillion yuan ($178.21 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, just under analysts’ expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rebound to 1.2 trillion yuan in March, from February’s weaker-than-expected 839.3 billion yuan.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.2 percent in March from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, missing forecasts for an expansion of 8.9 percent and compared with 8.8 percent in February.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.8 percent from a year earlier, slower than an expected 12.9 percent rise and compared with a rise of 12.8 percent in February.

China’s banks extended a record 13.53 trillion yuan in new loans last year, up 7 percent from 2016, despite a government drive to reduce risks in the financial system from a rapid build-up in debt.

China has said it expected reasonable growth in broad M2 money supply and total social financing this year. ($1 = 6.2847 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
