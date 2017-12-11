FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China Nov new loans 1.12 trln yuan, well above expectations
Sections
Featured
Voting for Moore, voting for Trump
Politics
Voting for Moore, voting for Trump
Bitcoin futures surge on debut
The Future of money
Bitcoin futures surge on debut
California wildfire rages toward coastal communities
California wildfires
California wildfire rages toward coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 9:17 AM / in 2 hours

RPT-China Nov new loans 1.12 trln yuan, well above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.12 trillion yuan ($169.27 billion) in net new yuan loans in November, well above analysts’ expectations and the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 800 billion yuan, from October’s 663.2 billion yuan.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) in November grew 9.1 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, beating forecasts for an expansion of 8.9 percent.

Outstanding yuan loans at the end of November grew 13.3 percent from a year earlier, faster than an expected 13 percent rise.

China’s banks have doled out a total of 12.94 trillion yuan in new loans the first 11 months of this year, exceeding last year’s record 12.65 trillion yuan, despite a government drive to reduce risks in the financial system that has pushed up borrowing costs. ($1 = 6.6167 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.