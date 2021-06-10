UPDATE 1-China new bank loans unexpectedly rise in May, broad credit growth slows

(Adds details)

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China’s new bank loans unexpectedly rose in May from the previous month, even as the central bank has sought to contain rising debt in the world’s second-largest economy.

Chinese banks extended 1.5 trillion yuan ($234.76 billion) in new yuan loans in May, up from 1.47 trillion yuan in April and beating analysts’ expectations of 1.41 trillion yuan, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday.

The tally also was higher than the 1.48 trillion yuan issued the same month a year earlier, when policymakers rolled out unprecedented measures to deal with the shock from the coronavirus crisis.

Growth in outstanding yuan loans eased to 12.2%, the slowest pace since February 2020, and compared with 12.3% in April. Analysts had expected 12.2% growth.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.3% from a year earlier, above estimates of 8.1% forecast in the Reuters poll, which matched the pace in April.

In 2020, the central bank encouraged banks to lower rates for virus-stricken firms and extended loan payment deadlines for small firms, among other measures, to give borrowers some breathing space during the coronavirus crisis.

But China’s central bank is now trying to cool credit growth to help contain debt risks, but is treading warily to avoid hurting the economic recovery, which has been uneven.

Central bank governor Yi Gang said on Thursday that inflation is “basically under control”, and monetary policy would be kept steady, in comments made a day after concerns over inflationary pressures were fanned by data showing the fastest rise in factory-gate prices in over 12 years.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 11% in May, the weakest pace since February 2020, and compared with 11.7% in April.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

TSF rose to 1.92 trillion yuan in May from 1.85 trillion yuan in April, but missed expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected May TSF of 2.00 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)