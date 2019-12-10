UPDATE 1-China Nov new loans jump more than expected, policy easing seen on track

(Adds details)

* Nov new loans 1.39 trln yuan vs f’cast 1.2 trln yuan

* Nov M2 money supply +8.2% y/y, vs f’cast of +8.4%

* Nov TSF 1.75 trln yuan, vs f’cast 1.5 trln yuan

* More c.bank easing seen on track to support slowing economy

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New bank loans in China rebounded more than expected in November as the central bank lowered some key lending rates and encouraged faster credit growth to prop up the slowing economy amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Chinese regulators have been trying to boost bank lending and lower financing costs for over a year, especially for smaller and private companies which generate a sizeable share of economic growth and jobs.

But some analysts say credit demand has not picked up as much as expected, possibly due to weak domestic demand and the deepening U.S.-China trade war, reinforcing views that more stimulus is needed to spur investment and stabilise activity.

Chinese banks extended 1.39 trillion yuan ($197.47 billion) in new yuan loans in November, rising sharply from October and beating analysts’ expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rebound to 1.2 trillion yuan in November, from 661.3 billion yuan in the previous month and compared with 1.25 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Bank lending in China usually rebounds in November from a seasonal retreat in October when a week-long National Day holiday falls.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, rose to 683.1 billion yuan in November from 421 billion yuan in October, while corporate loans jumped to 679.4 billion yuan from 126.2 billion yuan.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.2% from a year earlier, below estimates of 8.4% in the Reuters poll. It rose 8.4% in October.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.4% from a year earlier, unchanged from the pace in October. Analysts had expected 12.3%.

Some analysts say the annual comparison is a better way to assess trends in China’s credit growth, rather than more volatile monthly readings. After surging early in the year, it has been decelerating since.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, held steady at 10.7%.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In November, TSF surged to 1.75 trillion yuan from 618.9 billion yuan in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 1.5 trillion yuan.

Faster government bond issuance is giving a boost to TSF.

China has allowed local governments to issue 2.15 trillion yuan in special bonds this year to fund infrastructure projects to help spur investment.

It is also allowing local governments to sell 1 trillion yuan of special bonds this year that are being brought forward from their 2020 quota, but it remains unclear when those bonds will be issued.

China’s economic growth cooled to 6% in the third quarter, the slowest in nearly 30 years, and some analysts forecast it could decelerate to 5.7% in 2020 before activity levels off.