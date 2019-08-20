China cbank reiterates it will work to lower corporate funding cost

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday recently announced interest rate reforms cannot replace monetary policy or other policies.

The People’s Bank of China also said in a statement it will work with other Chinese government departments to take measures to cut corporate funding costs, especially for small and private companies.

China on Tuesday unveiled its new reference lending rate for banks to set rates on new loans. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)