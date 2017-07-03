FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a month ago

China central bank lends 498 bln yuan via medium-term lending facility in June

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 498 billion yuan ($73.35 billion) for one year to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in June, it said on Monday.

Outstanding MLF was 4,224.5 billion yuan at the end of June compared with 4,157.80 billion yuan at the end of May, it said in a statement on its website.

The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.7892 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

