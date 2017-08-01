China central bank lends 360 bln yuan via medium-term facility in July

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 360 billion yuan ($53.59 billion) for one year to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in July, it said on Tuesday.

In June, the central bank had lent 498 billion yuan via the MLF facility.

Outstanding MLF was 4,227.00 billion yuan at the end of July compared with 4,224.50 billion yuan at the end of June, it said in a statement on its website.

The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system.