China c.bank injects 187.5 bln yuan in 1-year MLF rollover, rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lent 187.5 billion yuan ($27.28 billion) to financial institutions via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Thursday, effectively rolling over the same amount of such loans that were expiring, it said in a statement.

The interest rate for the one-year MLF was 3.30 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said, unchanged from the previous such operation.

Another batch of MLF loan with a value of 286 billion yuan is set to mature next Friday, according to Reuters calculations based on PBOC data. The central bank has been using the facility to channel funds more directly to sectors of the economy which need it most.

The central bank also said in the same statement that it skipped reverse repos on Thursday, for the 30th straight trading day, with no repos maturing.