China c.bank injects 286 bln yuan through 1-year MLF, rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lent 286 billion yuan ($41.52 billion) to financial institutions via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday, rolling over the same amount of such loans that were maturing, it said in a statement.

The interest rate for the one-year MLF was 3.30 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said, unchanged from the previous such operation.

The central bank has been using the facility to channel funds more directly to sectors of the economy needing them most.

The PBOC also said that it skipped reverse repos on Friday, for the 36th straight trading day, with no repos maturing. ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)