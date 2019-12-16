China cbank injects 300 bln yuan via 1-year MLF, rates unchanged

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank extended 300 billion yuan ($42.6 billion) through its medium-term lending facility on Monday, but kept the lending rate unchanged.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website the interest rate on one-year MLF loans remained 3.25%, the same as in the previous operations.

The injection of fresh funds exceeded a batch of 286 billion yuan worth of such one-year MLF loans due to mature on the same day, injecting a net 14 billion yuan into the market.

The central bank last cut the interest rate on the one-year MLF by a marginal five basis points in November.

China will report its monthly lending benchmark Loan Prime Rate (LPR) on Friday. The new LPR is linked to the MLF rate.