Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

China c.bank injects 800 bln yuan of medium-term loans, rate unchanged for 7th month

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Monday injected 800 billion yuan ($121 billion) in medium-term loans into the banking system and kept borrowing costs unchanged for the seventh straight month.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions steady at 2.95%.

The fresh fund injection exceeded 600 billion yuan of such loans expiring in November.

($1 = 6.6039 yuan)

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up