CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 404 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged

(Corrects the total amount of maturing MLF loans in Nov)

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it had injected 404 billion yuan ($61.11 billion) into the financial system via one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.20 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A batch of 207 billion yuan of 12-month MLF loans is due to mature on Friday, and another two batches with a total value of 189 billion yuan are set to expire later in the month.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped reverse repos on Friday. ($1 = 6.6105 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)