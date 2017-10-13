FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 2 days ago

China c.bank lends 498 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it injected 498 billion yuan ($75.72 billion) into the financial system via one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.20 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A batch of 84 billion yuan of 12-month MLF loans is due to mature on Friday, and another two batches of such loans with a total value of 355.5 billion yuan are set to expire next week.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped reverse repos on Friday. ($1 = 6.5769 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

