China cbank rolls over MLF loans, rates unchanged

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lent 188.5 billion yuan ($28.33 billion) to financial institutions on Friday via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) with rates unchanged, it said in a statement.

The fresh fund injection via MLF effectively rolled over the same amount of such loans maturing on the same day.

The interest rate for the one-year MLF was 3.30 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said, unchanged from the previous one-year MLF injection.

The PBOC said in the same statement that it had skipped reverse repos on Friday, with 20 billion yuan of 7-day reverse repos are due to expire. ($1 = 6.6541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)