October 8, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China central bank lends 441.50 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Sept

1 Min Read

BEIJING , Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 441.50 bln yuan ($63.96 bln) to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in September, it said on Monday.
    Outstanding MLF was 5,383.00 bln yuan at the end of September compared with 5,118.00 bln yuan at the end of August, it said in a statement on its website.
    The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system.
($1 = 6.9029 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring desk)
