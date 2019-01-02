China central bank lends 473.50 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Dec

BEIJING , Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 473.50 bln yuan ($69.11 bln) to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in December, it said on Wednesday. Outstanding MLF was 4,931.50 bln yuan at the end of December compared with 4,931.50 bln yuan at the end of November, it said in a statement on its website. The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.8513 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring desk) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/MLF