August 1, 2018 / 8:06 AM / in 2 hours

China central bank lends 690.50 bln yuan via medium-term facility in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING , Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 690.50 bln yuan ($101.46 bln) to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in July, it said on Wednesday.
    Outstanding MLF was 4,922.50 bln yuan at the end of July compared with 4,420.50 bln yuan at the end of June, it said in a statement on its website.
    The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system.
($1 = 6.8054 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring desk)
Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/MLF
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
