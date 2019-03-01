Financials
March 1, 2019 / 7:26 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

China outstanding MLF at 4.16 trln yuan at end-Feb

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) was at 4,158 billion yuan ($620.4 billion) at end-February, compared with 4,541.5 billion yuan at end-January, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) did not issue any cash via MLF in February, it said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system.

$1 = 6.7026 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong

