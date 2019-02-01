Financials
February 1, 2019 / 7:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China outstanding MLF at 4.54 trillion yuan at end-Jan

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) was at around 4.54 trillion yuan at end-January, compared with about 4.93 trillion yuan at end-December, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) didn’t issue any cash via MLF in January, it said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below