China outstanding MLF at 4.54 trillion yuan at end-Jan

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) was at around 4.54 trillion yuan at end-January, compared with about 4.93 trillion yuan at end-December, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) didn’t issue any cash via MLF in January, it said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)