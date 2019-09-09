Financials
September 9, 2019 / 2:03 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

China's c.bank says hasn't conducted MLF operations on Monday

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it hasn’t conducted medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations on Monday, even as a batch of 176.5 billion yuan ($24.77 billion) worth of loans were due to mature on the day.

However, the People’s Bank of China injected 120 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchases earlier on Monday.

On Friday, China’s central bank said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for the third time this year, releasing 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up the flagging economy.

$1 = 7.1255 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below