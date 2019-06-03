Financials
June 3, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's outstanding MLF at 3.6 trln yuan at end-May

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) was at 3.60 trillion yuan ($521.8 billion) at end-May, compared with 3.56 trillion yuan at end-April, the central bank said on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) extended 200 billion yuan via its one-year MLF in May, with another 25.62 billion yuan via the standing lending facility (SLF), it said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the SLF as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.9071 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

