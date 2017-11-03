FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 404 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 3, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 404 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the total amount of maturing MLF loans in Nov)

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it had injected 404 billion yuan ($61.11 billion) into the financial system via one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.20 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A batch of 207 billion yuan of 12-month MLF loans is due to mature on Friday, and another two batches with a total value of 189 billion yuan are set to expire later in the month.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped reverse repos on Friday. ($1 = 6.6105 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.