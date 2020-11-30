PBOC injects 200 bln yuan of medium-term loans, rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank injected 200 billion yuan ($30.42 billion) in medium-term loans into the banking system and kept borrowing costs unchanged.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions steady at 2.95%.

The PBOC is also injecting another 150 billion yuan on Monday via reverse repo operations, it said.

There are no MLF loans set to expire on Monday. The PBOC conducted an earlier MLF operation on Nov. 16 by injecting 800 billion yuan into the financial system.

The PBOC also said on Monday it would conduct another MLF operation on Dec. 15 to roll over maturing loans for December, but the volume would be dependent on market demand. ($1 = 6.5738 Chinese yuan)