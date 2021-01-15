PBOC rolls over 500 bln yuan of medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday rolled over maturing medium-term loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for an ninth straight month.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate on 500 billion yuan ($77.24 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

($1 = 6.4736 Chinese yuan)