RPT-China's c.bank says hasn't conducted MLF operations on Monday

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it hasn’t conducted medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations on Monday, even as a batch of 176.5 billion yuan ($24.77 billion) worth of loans were due to mature on the day.

However, the People’s Bank of China injected 120 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchases earlier on Monday.

On Friday, China’s central bank said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for the third time this year, releasing 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up the flagging economy.