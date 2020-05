BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s economy is able to overcome current difficulties arising from the coronavirus pandemic, the head of its state planner He Lifeng said on Friday.

He also said that China will basically meet its long-term goal to become a moderately prosperous society by the end of this year, referring to the country’s signature poverty alleviation program. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)