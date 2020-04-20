China to shorten foreign investment negative list - state planner

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China will shorten a foreign investment “negative list” this year to widen the access of foreign investment in the country, and deliver some foreign firms more tax benefits by expanding an “encouraged catalogue”, the state planner said on Monday.

China uses a so-called negative list to ban or limit foreign investment in industries such as auto production and rare earth mining. The new revision will “further improve the level of openness” in the services, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors, a National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official told a briefing.

The coronavirus crisis may bring some changes to global supply and industrial chains in the mid-to-long term, but the overall trend will not change as the advantages of China’s complete industrial system will be further demonstrated, added Wu Hao, a NDRC official. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)