China Jan non-financial ODI up 39.7 pct to $10.8 bln - state media

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s non-financial outbound direct investment in January rose 39.7 percent year-on-year to $10.8 billion, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday citing data from the Ministry of Commerce.

That compared with a 35.7 percent fall in ODI last January.

China’s outbound investment fell 29.7 percent in 2017 as regulators clamped down on fund outflows, suspecting some overseas deals were highly speculative and were being used to circumvent capital controls.