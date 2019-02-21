UPDATE 1-China Jan outbound investment falls as curbs on speculative outflows remain

(Adds comments from commerce ministry spokesman)

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s overseas investments fell 15 percent in January as regulators continued to crack down on deals that they suspect are being used to disguise speculation and capital outflows.

Non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in January was $9.19 billion, data from China’s Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday, down from $10.8 billion of ODI a year earlier.

One of the reasons behind the drop was tighter security reviews on foreign investment in some countries, Gao Feng, spokesman at the ministry, told a news conference.

Outbound investment in some sectors such as mining saw a huge jump in January 2018, Gao added.

“If we exclude the mining sector, the overseas investment figure (last month) would be up 22.6 percent,” he said.

Investment by Chinese firms was once a significant driver of global asset prices from property to mergers and acquisitions.

But it has fallen sharply since Beijing in late 2016 levied strict controls on what it called “irrational” outbound investment, as capital outflows threatened to increase at the time.

A key exception was investment in countries involved in China’s signature Belt and Road initiative, an extensive infrastructure plan meant to link Asia with the Middle East and Europe. That totaled $1.33 billion last month, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier.

For the whole of 2018, China’s overseas investment rose only marginally as the yuan weakened and regulators kept a closer watch on companies moving money offshore. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Martin Pollard; Writing by Lusha Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)