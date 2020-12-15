China Nov aluminium output hits daily record high

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s primary aluminium production in November rose from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, setting a daily record as more smelting capacity came onstream to take advantage of strong demand and high prices for the metal.

Output was 3.18 million tonnes last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was up 8.7% on year but down 0.6% from October’s record 3.2 million tonnes. November output was 106,000 tonnes per day, beating the daily record of 105,433 tonnes in September.