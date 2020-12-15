UPDATE 1-China Nov aluminium output hits daily record high

(Adds details, aluminium prices, non-ferrous output)

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s primary aluminium production hit a daily record in November, official data showed on Tuesday, as more smelting capacity came onstream to take advantage of strong demand and high prices for the metal.

Output was 3.18 million tonnes last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said, up 8.7% from a year earlier. While the monthly figure was down 0.6% from October’s record 3.2 million tonnes, November’s daily output of 106,000 tonnes beat September’s previous daily record of 105,433 tonnes. November has one day less than October.

Aluminium prices in China soared 15% in November before striking a nine-year high of 16,925 yuan ($2,582)a tonne on Dec. 2 amid dwindling inventories. Prices were trading at 16,185 yuan per tonne at 0324 GMT on Tuesday.

Strong margins are encouraging smelters in China, the world’s top aluminium producer, to churn out as much metal as possible.

National output in the first 11 months of 2020 was up 4% on year to 33.82 million tonnes, the bureau said, on course to overtake the 2018 full-year record, especially with minimal production curbs this winter.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - rose 6.1% on year in November to 5.49 million tonnes, hitting a new monthly record. That was up 0.8% from 5.447 million tonnes in October.

January-November output for this group, which also includes tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium, was up 4.6% on year at 56.32 million tonnes. ($1 = 6.5541 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin)