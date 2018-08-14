UPDATE 1-China's July coal output lowest in years as govt crackdown crimps mining

* Q1 coal output 1.98 bln in July, up 3.4 pct on-yr

* Coke production lowest since Dec 2017 (Adds detail)

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s coal output fell 2 percent in July to its lowest since September 2016, data showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that Beijing’s crackdown on polluting industries has crimped mining in the world’s top consumer of the fuel.

The country produced 281.5 million tonnes of coal in July, down 2 percent from the same month last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Output over the first seven months of 2018 reached 1.98 billion tonnes, up 3.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

The production of coke used in steelmaking fell 4.3 percent in July to 35.51 million tonnes, its lowest since December 2017.

Year-to-date output was 247.46 million tonnes, down 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Josephine Mason Editing by Joseph Radford)